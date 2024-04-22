JCSU names interim men’s basketball coach

CHARLOTTE — The Golden Bull’s men’s basketball team has a new head coach.

Antwain Banks will lead the team while school leaders search for a permanent coach.

Banks has an established career in the NCAA and NAIA. He’s coached in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, and his home state of Indiana.

He’s following a historic career from Stephen Joyner Sr., the former head coach who announced his retirement in March.

Banks’ appointment begins in May.

(WATCH: Legendary JCSU basketball coach announces retirement)

Legendary JCSU basketball coach announces retirement

©2024 Cox Media Group