1 dead, 3 injured after car drives into previous crash scene, NCSHP said

TROUTMAN, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving three vehicles on Saturday night.

Troopers responded to the scene on Interstate 77 North around 10:20 p.m. The scene included one crash between a 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz and a 2015 Dodge Caravan, followed by another crash with a 2003 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Dodge, 74-year-old Donald Storrer Bethune, and the driver of the Hyundai, 72-year-old Terry Shane Brown, had pulled and stopped in the left lane following their initial collision, reports said.

Then the Corolla struck the Dodge, which in turn struck the Hyundai as well as Bethune and Brown, who were both standing next to the cars. Investigators say the driver of the Corolla, 22-year-old Emma Leigh Garwood, failed to reduce speed leading up to the crash.

Garwood, Bethune, and Brown were all transported to the hospital. Garwood and Brown sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Bethune is in critical condition, officials said.

Garwood’s passenger, 18-year-old Shane Charles McCurdy, was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said.

Officials closed the roadway for two hours to conduct an investigation. They said they have not determined impairment to be a contributing factor.

Garwood has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

