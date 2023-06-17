1 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting at southeast Charlotte lounge

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed, and three others were injured in a late-night shooting at a southeast Charlotte lounge, police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to the Fusion Lounge on East Independence Boulevard near Sharon Forest Drive for a call involving an assault with a deadly weapon with injury.

Officers got there and found a male who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Three other shooting victims were taken to hospitals.

Two, who had life-threatening injuries were taken to Atrium Health. One shooting victim had serious injuries and was taken to Novant Health.

Channel 9 got there and saw a crime scene in the parking lot of Fusion.

No further information has been released.

