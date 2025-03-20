1 killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person in Lancaster County Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on SC Highway 5 near Old Hickory Road.

Troopers said a minivan and tractor-trailer collided head-on.

The driver of the minivan died, while the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





©2025 Cox Media Group