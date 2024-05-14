1 stabbed, seriously hurt in Boone, police say

BOONE, N.C. — One person was hurt after being stabbed in Boone on Sunday.

Officers with the Boone Police Department were called to Dove Circle off Highway 221 North around 10:08 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officials from Watauga Medics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they identified the other person involved in the incident and that there is no active threat to the public.

The department says they will release the names of those involved when they finish their investigation.

