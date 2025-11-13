1.6 million gallons of untreated wastewater released into Catawba County creek

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — More than 1.7 million gallons of untreated wastewater were released Wednesday in Catawba County creek, Hickory city officials said.

The City of Hickory experienced the significant discharge of untreated wastewater due to a pump station failure at 104 6th Ave NE in Catawba, officials said.

An estimated 1,795,271 gallons of untreated wastewater were released, with approximately 1,602,000 gallons flowing into Lyle Creek, part of the Catawba River Basin.

The water remains safe after overflow, officials said.

