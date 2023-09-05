18-year-old innocent bystander shot in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old was an innocent bystander in a Statesville shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting took place near Foxcroft Lane around 1:50 p.m. Police found an 18-year-old female with a gunshot wound in the arm. Preliminary information indicates she was an innocent bystander at the time of the shooting.

First responders attended to the girl, who was later transported by a family member to a medical facility for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The investigation into the shooting remains open and no one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3415.

