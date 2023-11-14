2 sent to the hospital after stabbings in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people were taken to the hospital after reportedly being stabbed in northeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

First responders were called to Grays Mill Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing, MEDIC confirmed. Two different victims were found several blocks away from each other on Grays Mill Road.

Few other details have been released; Channel 9 is reaching out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

