22-year-old shot, killed walking home in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, at Keating Pointe apartments on 2nd Street SE.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1123 2nd Street SE around 5:40 p.m., where they found Keimarian Donyah Peterson, 22, of Hickory, deceased at the scene.

0 of 5 Hickory deadly apartment shooting The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2025, at Keating Pointe apartments on 2nd Street SE. Hickory deadly apartment shooting The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2025, at Keating Pointe apartments on 2nd Street SE. Hickory deadly apartment shooting The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2025, at Keating Pointe apartments on 2nd Street SE. Hickory deadly apartment shooting The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2025, at Keating Pointe apartments on 2nd Street SE. Hickory deadly apartment shooting The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2025, at Keating Pointe apartments on 2nd Street SE.

Family members said Petersen had taken his nieces over to the Brown Penn Recreation Center and was walking back when he was shot and killed.

Police are trying to identify the vehicle involved in the shooting and the motive behind the crime.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Peterson’s death is ongoing as police work to gather more information.

VIDEO: Deadly shooting under investigation in Hickory, police say