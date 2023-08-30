3 students hurt in school bus accident in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Three students have been hurt following a school bus accident that occurred in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Officials with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools said the bus was transporting students to Sterling Elementary School when a vehicle ran into the side of it.

Twenty-nine students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Three of those students were transported to Atrium Pineville with minor injuries, according to CMS.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

