Local

3 students hurt in school bus accident in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Three students have been hurt following a school bus accident that occurred in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Officials with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools said the bus was transporting students to Sterling Elementary School when a vehicle ran into the side of it.

Twenty-nine students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Three of those students were transported to Atrium Pineville with minor injuries, according to CMS.

ALSO READ: Father faces charges for yelling at students, driver on school bus

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Father faces charges for yelling at students, driver on school bus

Father faces charges for yelling at students, driver on school bus





©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read