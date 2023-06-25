Local

Crash causes power outage in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Duke Energy Outages A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see damage at the scene and crews cleaning up the area. (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 3,000 people in south Charlotte woke up without power Sunday morning.

A crash near the intersection of South Boulevard and Sharon Road caused the outage. By just before 10 a.m., only 800 people were affected.

ALSO READ: Power restored for over 1K in Iredell, Lincoln Counties, Duke Energy says

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see damage at the scene and crews cleaning up the area.

Duke Energy estimates power will be back in that area around 11:30 a.m.

(WATCH: Cherryville residents return to normality after storm causes extensive power outages, damage)

Cherryville residents return to normality after storm causes extensive power outages, damage



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read