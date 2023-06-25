Crash causes power outage in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 3,000 people in south Charlotte woke up without power Sunday morning.

A crash near the intersection of South Boulevard and Sharon Road caused the outage. By just before 10 a.m., only 800 people were affected.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see damage at the scene and crews cleaning up the area.

Duke Energy estimates power will be back in that area around 11:30 a.m.

