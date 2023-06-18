Local

38-year-old CMPD detective dies from health complications, chief says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Det. Jason Grier

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Det. Jason Grier died from health complications, Chief Johnny Jennings said. He was 38.

READ: Charlotte paramedic died on duty after suffering medical emergency, MEDIC says

“It pains me to share this information on Father’s Day of all days,” Jennings stated in a tweet. “We lost a member of our family last night – Det. Jason Grier – after battling health complications. He was only 38 years old.”

Grier began his career with CMPD in October of 2002 and was recently assigned to the Anti-Crime Unit.

“Please join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with his family during this difficult time. We will share funeral arrangements soon,” Jennings said.





©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read