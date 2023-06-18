38-year-old CMPD detective dies from health complications, chief says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Det. Jason Grier died from health complications, Chief Johnny Jennings said. He was 38.

“It pains me to share this information on Father’s Day of all days,” Jennings stated in a tweet. “We lost a member of our family last night – Det. Jason Grier – after battling health complications. He was only 38 years old.”

Grier began his career with CMPD in October of 2002 and was recently assigned to the Anti-Crime Unit.

“Please join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with his family during this difficult time. We will share funeral arrangements soon,” Jennings said.

It pains me to share this information on Father’s Day of all days. We lost a member of our family last night – Detective Jason Grier – after battling health complications. He was only 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/6kU7z2As6l — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) June 18, 2023

















©2023 Cox Media Group