4 hurt in shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Four people were hurt in an early morning shooting in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers conducted the investigation on North Graham Street around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and there are any suspects in the case. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Families of Beatties Ford 4 fight for justice 3 years after mass shooting)

Families of Beatties Ford 4 fight for justice 3 years after mass shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group