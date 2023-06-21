$6.25M home sale ranks as Mecklenburg County’s priciest in May

CHARLOTTE — The $6.25 million sale of a home in Charlotte’s Foxcroft neighborhood caps off another strong month for Mecklenburg County’s luxury housing market in May.

The home on the 2200 block of Sharon Lane marks the county’s second-most expensive residential sale so far of 2023. It comes in behind a $7.5 million, off-market transaction of another Foxcroft home less than a mile away, recorded in April.

The Foxcroft home on Sharon Lane, with five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, has a range of high-end features. That includes a six-car garage with lower-level workshop, private gated motor court, golf simulator, gym and sauna, safe room with a private wine tasting area, and custom bar in the lower-level recreation room, according to the listing details.

Its 1.04-acre lot features a heated pool and spa as well as an outdoor fireplace, kitchen and dining area.

The sale closed at the end of May, with Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties serving as the property’s listing agent. The home was built in 2021.

American City Business Leads, a division of CBJ parent company American City Business Journals, pulls Mecklenburg County’s top home deeds based on sale price each month. Additional details about the properties come from county real estate records, the listing brokerage and Realtor.com.

Homes featured in each roundup represent the 10 most expensive residential sales recorded in the county that month. Similar to April, each of the 10 homes included in the May roundup surpass a sale price of $3 million.

The homes range from $3.3 million to the $6.25 million sale in Foxcroft. They span the Charlotte neighborhoods of Foxcroft, Eastover, Quail Run, Challis Farm, Ballantyne Country Club and Myers Park. Another home on the list fronts Lake Norman in Cornelius.

