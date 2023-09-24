$70 million development with residential units, commercial space moving forward in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Nearly 10 months after an initial public hearing, Charlotte-based Highline Partners has secured approvals to develop a $70 million-plus project in downtown Cornelius.

The Cornelius Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request and development agreement with Highline Partners at its meeting on Sept. 18. The developer, which is led by Mark Miller, sought to rezone a 2.3-acre site at 21300 Catawba Ave. for a project named Mill’s Market. The development calls for up to 238 residential units and 12,000 square feet of commercial space neighboring the Cain Center for the Arts.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the rezoning. Dave Gilroy was the lone commissioner to vote against the request while voicing concerns about density and traffic in the area, where several other projects have been approved.

