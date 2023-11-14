72-year-old woman killed in head-on crash, troopers say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A 72-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Alexander County, the Highway Patrol said.

Sharon Carson Lackey, 72, of Hiddenite, was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra at about 4 p.m. north on Highway 16 near Fairgrounds Road when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

Lackey, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The highway was closed during the crash investigation.

The initial investigation does show that impairment or speed was a factor in the wreck.

