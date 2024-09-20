Local

84-year-old driver dies in fiery crash in Rowan County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

84-year-old driver dies in fiery crash in Rowan County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 84-year-old man driving a box truck was killed in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 85 in Rowan County, said state troopers in a news release.

Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes first therapy dog to K-9 force

Elmer Lee Carpenter, of Winston-Salem, was driving south on I-85 near mile marker 72 (Peach Tree Road) when the box truck went onto the median, struck a guard rail, before hitting an overhead highway signpost and catching fire.

He died at the scene.

Some lanes in both directions were closed after the wreck.

Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors, according to the preliminary investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read