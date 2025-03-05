ACC settles lawsuits with FSU, Clemson

The Atlantic Coast Conference and member schools Clemson University and Florida State University “have resolved all ongoing legal disputes” after a year of suits, countersuits and fights over revenue sharing, the ACC said Tuesday.

The Charlotte-based conference and the two universities disclosed their settlement after months of questioning one another’s motives in court documents.

Florida State and the ACC filed suits against each other in December 2023 and Clemson and the conference did the same in March 2024.

In both cases, the universities said they wanted to leave the conference because of what they characterized as a lack of opportunity to match the media rights revenue commanded by rival leagues including the Big Ten and the SEC.

VIDEO: Meck County judge denies FSU motions, handing win to ACC

