Local

Alexander County school closes after ‘possible explosive device’ found nearby

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Alexander County school closes after ‘possible explosive device’ found nearby

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — A school in Alexander County is closed for the day after a bomb squad began investigating a “possible explosive device” found in a home next to the school on Monday morning.

Millersville Christian Academy announced the closure once a bomb squad from Wilkes County began investigating the home nearby.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported that deputies began investigating the house on Sunday night for a stolen property case. While searching the home, they found the device.

Details are limited at this time, but Channel 9 will update this article as authorities release information.

(WATCH: Suspect arrested for making bomb threat onboard plane leaving Charlotte Douglas airport)

Suspect arrested for making bomb threat onboard plane leaving Charlotte Douglas airport

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read