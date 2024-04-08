Alexander County school closes after ‘possible explosive device’ found nearby

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — A school in Alexander County is closed for the day after a bomb squad began investigating a “possible explosive device” found in a home next to the school on Monday morning.

Millersville Christian Academy announced the closure once a bomb squad from Wilkes County began investigating the home nearby.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported that deputies began investigating the house on Sunday night for a stolen property case. While searching the home, they found the device.

Details are limited at this time, but Channel 9 will update this article as authorities release information.

