Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old NC boy

NEW BERN, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued Saturday morning in eastern North Carolina for Isaiah Kavon Owens, a missing 15-year-old boy from New Bern.

Owens is believed to be with 43-year-old Kenneth Lee Brantley and they may be traveling in a black 2012 GMC Yukon with South Carolina license plate XFH752.

The New Bern Police Department is leading the search for Owens, who is autistic and has a speech delay.

Owens is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Owens was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red and blue sneakers.

Brantley is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 162 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Brantley was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a colorful design and gray pants. The vehicle they are believed to be in is a black 2012 GMC Yukon bearing South Carolina license tag XFH752.

Anyone with information regarding Owens or Brantley is asked to call the New Bern Police Department immediately at 252-633-2020. Individuals can also call 911 or *HP.

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