UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing 10-day-old in Greensboro

UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just after 9:10 a.m.

Authorities need your help finding a 10-day-old boy who was reported missing early Friday morning.

The Greensboro Police Department is looking for Courtez Austin. He’s described as Black, about 1′8″ tall, weighing seven pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Police didn’t say who Austin may be with at this time. No suspect vehicle has been provided yet, either.

If you have information on Austin’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 336-373-2287 or 911 immediately.

