Authorities need help identifying woman found dead in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are still investigating what led to a woman’s death after her body was found last week in Cabarrus County.

The victim was found last Monday along Highway 601 near the Rocky River Bridge. Investigators believe the victim wasn’t killed at that location, but suspects left her body there.

She still hasn’t been identified.

On Tuesday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the victim’s clothes and jewelry with the hope that someone in the public may recognize them.

The victim is described as a Black woman, standing about 5′4″ and weighing around 150 pounds. She doesn’t have any tattoos.

It’s not clear how the victim died, and authorities haven’t shared any updates on the search for a suspect.

If you have any information on the victim’s identity, the CCSO is asking you to call 705-932-7464 or report it online at CabarrusCrimestoppers.com.

