Authorities search for escaped prisoner in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement began searching Thursday for a man who escaped from a Gaston County prison.

According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, officers are looking in Gastonia for 51-year-old Shannon Thomas Galloway. He was seen climbing over the fence at Gaston Correctional Center around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, they said.

Galloway was serving a two-year sentence for larceny as a minimum-custody offender at the prison. He was scheduled to be released on May 8.

Authorities said Galloway is from the Kings Mountain area of Cleveland County.

Galloway is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 167 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms, his right leg, and his chest.

Anyone with information on Galloway’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Gaston Correctional Center at 704-922-3861.

(WATCH BELOW: Judge signs off on mental evaluation for murder suspect who escaped SC jail)

Judge signs off on mental evaluation for murder suspect who escaped SC jail





©2023 Cox Media Group