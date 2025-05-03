Bakery from Charleston area headed to Dilworth

CHARLOTTE — A bakery from the Charleston, South Carolina, area is bringing its sweet treats to Charlotte.

Kudzu Bakery & Market has inked a deal for a 6,146-square-foot space at Park Square shopping center in Dilworth. It will be at 2442 Park Road.

Husband-and-wife team Andrew and Shelley Verhagen are behind that location, which will be a flagship for the brand in Charlotte. It is slated to open this summer, with an upfit of that space, formerly occupied by Tuesday Morning, ongoing.

“Charlotte has many great bakeries, but none like Kudzu,” he says.

Read more here.

WATCH: Carolina Strong: Grandmother turns to music for healing after battling cancer

Carolina Strong: Grandmother turns to music for healing after battling cancer

©2025 Cox Media Group