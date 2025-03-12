Beech Mountain Resort ends ski season March 22

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Beech Mountain Resort will close its 2024-25 ski season on Saturday, March 22, marking the end of daily operations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The resort has been offering weekday pricing until its closing day, with slope ticket prices ranging from $34 to $54 depending on timing and age. Sunday marked the end of night skiing for the season, which typically extends until 10 p.m.

According to WRAL, Appalachian Ski Mountain is set to end its ski season on Sunday, following its annual Meltdown Games on Saturday and Sunday.

These games feature events such as cardboard box derbies, terrain park competitions, and the signature pond skim and costume contest, all free with the purchase of a ski ticket.

Sapphire Valley Resort has already closed for the 2024-25 ski season, while Cataloochee Ski Area, Hatley Pointe, and Sugar Mountain have not yet announced their closing dates.

As the ski season winds down, enthusiasts can still enjoy the slopes at Beech Mountain Resort until March 22, while Appalachian Ski Mountain offers its final festivities this weekend.

VIDEO: Blast of snow lets Sugar Mountain Ski Resort open early

Blast of snow lets Sugar Mountain Ski Resort open early





©2025 Cox Media Group