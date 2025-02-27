Belk doubles down on outlet stores with new locations

CHARLOTTE — Belk has inked deals to expand its growing portfolio of outlet stores.

The Charlotte-based retailer will bring that concept to Eastridge Mall in Gastonia and Triangle Town Center Mall in Raleigh.

Both sites build on existing two-floor Belk locations. Plans call for the ground level to be converted into outlet space. Traditional Belk stores will continue to operate on the second level.

A spring opening is targeted for both outlet stores.

That will give Belk three outlet locations in North Carolina. Those stores allow customers to shop a broad selection of high-end, national designer brands and products at a discount.

Read more about what customers are saying on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH BELOW: Huntersville planning board votes against Birkdale Village expansion

Huntersville planning board votes against Birkdale Village expansion

©2025 Cox Media Group