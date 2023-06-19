Cyclists to ride over 600 miles to honor first responders who died in the line of duty

CHARLOTTE — The 11th annual Carolina Brotherhood Bicycle Ride will take place Monday morning.

Cyclists, consisting of firefighters, police officers, and emergency personnel, will be riding in honor of first responders who died in the line of duty in 2021.

The group will cover over 600 miles throughout the Carolinas in remembrance of the 59 first responders whose lives were lost.

They will include two honor stops for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers Mia Goodwin and Julio Herrera.

“We intentionally put some space in between when their passings have occurred when we ride for them. So the families know we will never forget them and their sacrifice,” Ben Wooten with Carolina Brotherhood said.

Over the next six days, the cyclists will travel from Conway out to Wilmgton then through Raleigh, Salisbury, Huntersville, and Newton before heading back to Charlotte.

