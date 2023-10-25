Big 22 Finalist: WR Deuce Walker fueled by friendly sibling rivalry

SALISBURY, N.C. — To hear him tell it, Salisbury High School wide receiver Deuce Walker has been competing with his older brother Jalon since before he could walk.

Now, Deuce will try to join Jalon as a Big 22 Player of the Year while carving out his own legacy at Salisbury High.

“Everybody knows Jalon Walker, so I just want him to realize that I’m Deuce Walker and I run this place now,” Deuce said.

“I feel like I had set a great example for him while I was being here as a leader at Salisbury High School. Now he’s taken over that role, just replacing that Walker,” Jalon said.

Deuce is relishing his bragging rights over his brother for now -- he set the school’s all-time receiving record earlier this season.

“When I broke the record, I tell him -- I give him a call, I’m like ‘I got the record in the school and you don’t,’” Deuce said.

