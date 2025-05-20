Burke County officials warn residents of door-to-door pine straw scam

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials in Burke County are warning residents about a pine straw scam.

They said two people are going door-to-door offering to put out pine straw under the names of “Advanced Lawn Care Ti’ler Richardson and Julia Lutchkus.”

After spreading the straw, authorities said the two demanded more money than the original quote.

One person even lost $1,700 because of it.

Officials said the two were pulling a trailer with a Georgia license plate that read TH88N62.

