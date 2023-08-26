Burke County students to receive free meals this school year

Education Free School Meals A display showing the four food groups greets students in the lunch line at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aug. 22, 2023. Several states are making school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income, and congressional supporters of universal school meals have launched a fresh attempt to extend free meals for all kids nationwide. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)