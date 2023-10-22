Cabarrus County hosts annual Touch a Truck event

CONCORD — The Touch a Truck celebration is coming to the midway at the Cabarrus Arena and Events on Thursday, October 28.

This is the fifth year the event will be held.

“This is always an unforgettable experience for attendees,” said Active Living Project Event Manager Ian Sweeney. “This year’s event will offer an amazing adventure for children and adults alike.”

There will be food trucks, a kids area, Halloween decorations, over 80 emergency vehicles at the event, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes at the event.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a low-sensory part from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Parking for the event will be seven dollars.

A Fun Run and Mile Walk will be held at 5 p.m. and the 22nd annual Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5k will start at 5:30 p.m. at Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt.

For more information or to register for the 5k, click here.

