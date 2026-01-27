Cabarrus County nonprofits receive $192,000 in community funding

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Over $192,000 worth of awards have been given to nonprofits in Cabarrus County.

The Cabarrus County Community Foundation handed out the grants, our partners at the Independent Tribune reported.

The foundation gave grants to 27 nonprofits ranging from $1,500 to $15,000 dollars.

The grants will fund programs that invest in the Cabarrus County community.

The 2025 grantees included:

1CAN - $10,000

Academic Learning Center - $6,000

ApSeed Early Childhood Education - $4,000

Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina - $1,500

Beds for Kids - $5,000

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Carolinas - $5,000

Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry - $8,500

Cabarrus County Education Foundation - $4,500

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels, Inc. - $5,000

Cabarrus Partnership for Children - $5,000

Central North Carolina Council - $5,000

Classroom Central - $5,000

Coltrane LIFE Center - $10,000

Communities In Schools of North Carolina - $3,750

El Puente Hispano - $10,000

Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council - $5,000

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County - $10,000

Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas, Inc. - $2,000

Junior Charity League of Concord - $8,000

Opportunity House - $10,000

Present Age Ministries - $8,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - $3,000

The Lantern Project - $7,500

The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties - $10,000

The S.T.U.D.I.O. - $15,000

Wings of Eagles Ranch $8,000

