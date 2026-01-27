Cabarrus County nonprofits receive $192,000 in community funding

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Over $192,000 worth of awards have been given to nonprofits in Cabarrus County.
The Cabarrus County Community Foundation handed out the grants, our partners at the Independent Tribune reported.
The foundation gave grants to 27 nonprofits ranging from $1,500 to $15,000 dollars.
The grants will fund programs that invest in the Cabarrus County community.
The 2025 grantees included:
- 1CAN - $10,000
- Academic Learning Center - $6,000
- ApSeed Early Childhood Education - $4,000
- Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina - $1,500
- Beds for Kids - $5,000
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Carolinas - $5,000
- Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry - $8,500
- Cabarrus County Education Foundation - $4,500
- Cabarrus Meals on Wheels, Inc. - $5,000
- Cabarrus Partnership for Children - $5,000
- Central North Carolina Council - $5,000
- Classroom Central - $5,000
- Coltrane LIFE Center - $10,000
- Communities In Schools of North Carolina - $3,750
- El Puente Hispano - $10,000
- Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council - $5,000
- Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County - $10,000
- Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas, Inc. - $2,000
- Junior Charity League of Concord - $8,000
- Opportunity House - $10,000
- Present Age Ministries - $8,000
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - $3,000
- The Lantern Project - $7,500
- The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties - $10,000
- The S.T.U.D.I.O. - $15,000
- Wings of Eagles Ranch $8,000
VIDEO: Two cases of measles reported in Cabarrus County
©2026 Cox Media Group