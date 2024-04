CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam.

Someone is pretending to be with the sheriff’s office and is telling people to call them back about an urgent legal matter.

Officials with the sheriff’s office want to remind everyone that they’ll never call asking for money or threatening incarceration.

Ignore the call if you get it.

