Car crash brings down power lines, causes east Charlotte road to close for hours

CHARLOTTE — North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte will be closed for several hours Monday due to a single-car wreck that snapped a power pole, causing power lines to block the roadway, officials said.

Crews closed the road between Central Avenue and Spanish Quarter Circle.

The road is expected to be reopened by 10:20 p.m., officials said.

One person involved in the wreck had minor injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

