Carowinds waterpark opening swim-up bar for Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds Carolina Harbor waterpark will unveil its anticipated adults-only area on Saturday. This new attraction will offer a “sophisticated retreat” for guests aged 21 and over, the theme park announced on Tuesday.

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, Carolina Harbor Shore Club will feature Charlotte’s first swim-up bar, a 3,577-square-foot pool and ample space for relaxation with shaded chaise lounge chairs, luxury cabanas and poolside games.

“We expect it will become a new guest favorite,” Carowinds park manager Brian Oerding said.

Paul Metto’s Dockside Bar

Carolina Harbor Shore Club will have Paul Metto’s Dockside Bar, which is a full-service swim-up pool bar.

Guests can have a drink without ever getting out of the water.

Lawn Game Area

There will be a lawn game area for guests to play games, including cornhole and giant Jenga.

Private Cabanas

There will be six new cabanas available for rent, which will have a private retreat with amenities,

such as a mini fridge, flat screen TV, and dedicated server.

Entry to Carolina Harbor waterpark is included with general admission to the park.

Carowinds is offering free park admission to all active military personnel and veterans May 23 to 26.

Season passholders will get early access to its latest roller coaster in Camp Snoopy, Snoopy’s Racing Railway, on May 24, 25, 31 and June 1.

