Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium included in US bid to host 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium are included as prospective match sites as part of national governing body U.S. Soccer’s bid to host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, submitted Friday morning.

The 2031 World Cup is all but guaranteed to be awarded to a joint bid by the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. No other bids are anticipated. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are sharing the 2026 men’s World Cup next summer. Charlotte is not a match site for the 2026 World Cup.

“We are thrilled Charlotte has been included in the bid book for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Charlotte Sports Foundation CEO Will Pitts said. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our city on a global stage and we are grateful for our continued partnership with Tepper Sports & Entertainment. Together, we look forward to demonstrating why Charlotte is ready to deliver an unforgettable Women’s World Cup in 2031.”

Tepper Sports owns BofA Stadium, Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC and the NFL Carolina Panthers.

A Tepper Sports spokesperson confirmed the collaboration with the sports foundation.

Charlotte hosted matches last year in FIFA’s Club World Cup, a men’s tournament featuring top teams from various leagues around the world in competition — different from the national team competition the World Cup is best known for. BofA Stadium was also home to two matches in July 2024 as part of the Copa America tournament of South American and North American clubs, including a sold-out semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia.

