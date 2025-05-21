Charlotte Checkers gear up for conference finals

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers are just one win away from from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

They’re up 2-0 in the Calder Cup Playoffs against the defending champion Hershey Bears.

This comes after a dramatic finish in overtime Saturday when new father Rasmus Asplund scored the game-winning goal.

Asplund and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy.

“It’s been a crazy week, with a lot of positives and life-changing moments,” Asplund said. “Two big wins with the team, so it’s been fun.”

The Checkers hope to close out the series tonight.

The game is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

VIDEO: Charlotte Checkers ready for playoffs after first-round bye

