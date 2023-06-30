Charlotte Douglas could see record-breaking holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE — Officials are expecting a record-breaking number of people to come through Charlotte Douglas International Airport over the July 4th weekend.

More than 600,000 passengers are expected to fly through Charlotte Douglas. With the large crowds, long lines are also expected at security checkpoints.

Jerome Woodard, the chief operating officer at the airport, says there are a few things you should know before making your way to the airport.

“So number one, booking your parking online at Park clt.com or via the CLT airport app,” Woodard said. “Number two: checking the TSA wait times before and when you arrive to the airport; and number three, checking roadway travel times before you leave for the airport.”

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spent Friday morning at the airport as lines were already starting to pile up around 5 a.m.

It’s a busy start at @CLTAirport — as thousands of passengers head out of town for the holiday! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/cBR6uNXoOp — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) June 30, 2023

AAA forecasts that around 1.5 million North Carolinians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more. That’s around 60,000 more than the previous high that was set last year.

