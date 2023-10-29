Charlotte Fire, Piedmont Natural Gas visit school with goodie bags, therapy dogs

CHARLOTTE — Kids at a west Charlotte elementary school got a sweet surprise on Friday.

Piedmont Natural Gas and Charlotte Fire made a stop at Thomasboro Elementary with hundreds of Halloween goodie bags and their therapy dogs.

Along with candy, a scratch-and-sniff card was in the goodie bag, helping kids learn what a natural gas leak smells like.

Zach Vavricka, an employee with Piedmont Natural Gas, says the cards will be helpful if a child is ever in a home with a gas leak.

“We want to educate ourselves to actually smell that rotten egg odor so if there’s ever a natural gas leak inside or outside their home, they can get out,” Vavricka said.

The rotten egg scent is added to natural gas, which is naturally odorless.

If you smell it in your home, Piedmont says to get out and call 911.

