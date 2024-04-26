Charlotte man buys scratch-off at his own store, wins $2 million

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man has won $2 million from a scratch-off he purchased at his own store.

Praful Shah told lottery officials that he purchased his lucky Mega 7′s ticket from Derita BP Amoco on West Sugar Creek Road, a store he owns.

Shah ultimately decided to choose a lump sum of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $858,006.

Mega 7′s debuted in October 2022 with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Since Shah won the last $2 million top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.

