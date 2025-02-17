Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrest man who set fire to Harris Teeter

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man on Monday in connection with a fire set at a Harris Teeter in January.

Joshua Louis Rabon of Lancaster, South Carolina was arrested for setting fire to a Harris Teeter on Rea Road on Jan. 17.

Rabon has been charged with burning an occupied commercial structure.

The fire occurred just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 17. It took 60 firefighters nearly an hour to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. The fire caused $20,000 in damages, according to the fire department.

No further information has been provided.

WATCH: Fire at south Charlotte Harris Teeter intentionally set, firefighters say

Fire at south Charlotte Harris Teeter intentionally set, firefighters say

©2025 Cox Media Group