Charlotte Metrolina Labor Council puts out open letter amid impacts of government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — On Saturday, the Charlotte Metrolina Labor Council put out an open letter “regarding the politicization of public spaces and the disregard for federal workers.”

“To the Community and Our Elected Officials,

The Charlotte Metrolina Labor Council, on behalf of thousands of union members and their families in this region, writes today to categorically denounce Secretary Noem’s new attempt to use TSA screens at national airports, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), as a stage for partisan political messaging and the ongoing government shutdown that holds our federal workers hostage. The appearance of partisan videos featuring political figures on airport information screens is a blatant and unacceptable use of a taxpayer-funded public facility for political purposes. This action is a clear affront to the principles of the Hatch Act, which was enacted to protect our public spaces and federal workforce from the corrosive influence of partisan politics. An airport is a gateway to our city, not a billboard for any political party messages. This sets a dangerous precedent, turning a neutral public utility into a venue for propaganda," the letter read.

The Charlotte Metrolina Labor Council said this offense is made “profoundly worse by the context in which it occurs: a crippling government shutdown.”

“Right now, thousands of federal employees in North Carolina are being forced to work without pay. They are dedicated public servants who are showing up to their posts despite the uncertainty and financial hardship imposed upon them. The decision to display political messaging in their workplace, while their own paychecks are withheld, is more than a technical violation of the law. It is a profound and cynical insult to every worker who is sacrificing for the public good,” the letter continued.

The council demands the following actions:

The immediate halt to the plan or removal of all partisan political videos and materials from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and all other public facilities.

A formal investigation into these clear violations of the Hatch Act and who is responsible for authorizing them.

An immediate end to the government shutdown and a guarantee of full back pay for all affected federal employees.

The letter ended with the council saying public spaces deserve to be neutral and that they stand in “unwavering support with our federal workers.”

