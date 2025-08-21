Charlotte murder suspect arrested in Atlanta

CHARLOTTE — FBI agents arrested a man on Tuesday in Atlanta in connection with a murder case in Charlotte, police announced on Thursday.

Dontae Harrison, 27, was arrested and charged with shooting and killing 25-year-old Demarcus Gerald in the 1400 block of West Trade Street on Dec. 7, 2024.

Harrison will be brought back to Charlotte to face those charges.

No additional details have been made available.

