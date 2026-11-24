CHARLOTTE — When Charlotte residents have air conditioning problems, they frequently turn to Channel 9. Soon they may be able to turn to Charlotte code enforcement.

Charlotte City Council is considering changes to the minimum housing code that would require all dwellings to have cooling equipment that is capable of maintaining temperature at a maximum of 80 degrees in at least two habitable rooms from May through September.

Action NC’s Robert Dawkins has been pushing for this

“I think that the next step for a progressive city would be to mandate air,” he said.

The city says violations would be considered imminently dangerous. That’s a legal civil defense for someone who is facing eviction for not paying rent. Repairs would need to happen in 48 hours. The homeowner could face civil penalties.

Council Member Renee Johnson worries about the potential impact on the homeowners, particularly seniors and families living on fixed incomes.

“We know the cost of everything is going up in our city and in our country,” she said during last month’s committee meeting. “There are people out there who don’t have the privilege to afford paying for a new HVAC system.”

Dawkins thinks the city can find ways to mitigate that.

“We’re not talking about central air,” he said. “We’re talking about being able to have an indoor or a window unit, air conditioned, so that you have a cool room.”

The new proposal is aimed at protecting people from extreme heat.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand sat in on city council’s meeting Monday night. While city leaders agree they need to keep people cool, they’re divided over the details.

A majority of council members seemed to be in support of the proposed measure, but several also had concerns about the cost new regulations could have on homeowners.

Regardless, it seems a vote could be coming soon.

“We want to get ahead of related illnesses and even deaths that other areas and other countries have experienced,” said Council Member Lawana Mayfield during Monday’s meeting.

The proposal would apply to existing homes and new buildings. The current code only requires units that have been voluntarily installed to be maintained.

Several council members like District 5 Representative JD Mazuera Arias linked the need for cooling in the summer to that of heating in the winter, saying rising temperatures make this a must for tenants.

“AC mandates reduce emergency room visits, heat related deaths, lost work days and school disruptions,” said Arias.

Several council members acknowledge the need for air, but were worried about the costs this new regulation could bring to family’s that can’t afford repairs or installation costs.

“The occupants who are suffering from a lack of air conditioning are probably the lowest income occupants,” said Council Member Ed Driggs.

City staff said the city already has programs that could ease that burden. The city already provides window units to people in emergency situations.

Around 200 have already been given out in the past two years.

Staff also pointed out that those window units themselves are a key cost saving for homeowners. They would count towards meeting code enforcement.

Expensive central heating and HVAC units would not be a requirement under the new code.

“I think it’s extremely important that what we don’t do is put people in a situation where now they’ve got to spend tens of thousands of dollars upgrading systems,” Council Member Victoria Watlington said.

A vote has not been set on this yet. The soonest would likely be at the Dec. 14 council meeting.

Mayfield says there are funding sources council could use to buy more window units and help people pay for installation.

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