Chester man faces prison time for charging customers without shipping items

CHESTER, S.C. — A Chester man faces federal prison time for a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.

Prosecutors say from 2019 through 2021, Lawrencium Germaine Martin, 47, ran an online business called Lancaster Tactical Supply. He advertised gun accessories and parts, prosecutors said.

Martin is accused of taking money from at least 380 customers in 48 states but never shipping the items. They all filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs.

Prosecutors said in just one year, Martin brought in more than $2 million and never paid state or federal income taxes for 2015 through 2022.

Martin pleaded guilty to tax evasion, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and making false statements to federal investigators. His sentencing date has not been set.

