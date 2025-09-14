Chickenpox case confirmed in Rowan County, health officials urge vaccinations

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Public Health has confirmed a case of chickenpox in a young adult, marking a rare occurrence in the area.

The health department is actively providing investigative support, testing, and education to manage the situation, officials said.

Chickenpox, caused by the varicella zoster virus, is highly contagious and spreads through airborne particles and direct contact. Symptoms include an itchy, blister-like rash, fatigue, headache, and fever.

Dr. Darren Kelly MD, Medical Director of Rowan County Public Health, emphasized the importance of vaccination, stating, “While chickenpox is often considered a mild childhood illness, its impact in adults can be more serious with complications and higher risk of hospitalization.”

The last confirmed case of chickenpox in Rowan County was in 2022.

Chickenpox has a spread factor of 9 to 10, meaning one person can infect 9 to 10 others. Symptoms typically appear 10 to 21 days after exposure, and individuals are contagious 1–2 days before the rash appears until all blisters have dried.

Most individuals who have received two doses of the varicella vaccine or have previously had chickenpox are considered protected. Breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals tend to be mild, with fewer blisters and little or no fever.

Rowan County Public Health urges the community to avoid contact with individuals who are ill or have a blister-like rash, practice good hygiene, and verify their immunization status. Those who are not protected should schedule a vaccine appointment, officials said.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of chickenpox should isolate immediately and contact their primary care provider, health officials said. Individuals who believe they may have been exposed should also contact their primary care provider. If unvaccinated, a varicella vaccination within three to five days of exposure may help reduce symptoms and prevent illness.

For vaccination appointments, residents are encouraged to contact Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8863 or their primary care provider.

