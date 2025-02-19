City of Belmont considering ending use of fluoride in water system

BELMONT, N.C. — The city of Belmont is considering ending the use of fluoride in its water system, according to reports from Gaston Gazette.

City leaders said the chemical is corrosive and forces the water department to buy a new pump every couple of years.

It is also expensive.

Leaders said dental products for fluoride are more widely accessible than they were decades ago when the city started adding it.

However, there is no timeline for when the city could make a decision.

