Cleveland County families say AT&T strike is impacting phone service

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — This is the third week that nearly 15,000 workers across the Southeast have been on strike against AT&T, and now some local neighbors say the strike has been impacting their service.

Some customers in Cleveland County told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they no longer have landline phone service at their homes, and they’re not sure when they’ll get it back.

Workers in Morganton told Faherty the company isn’t bargaining in good faith. Many of them are technicians who make the repairs, and they’ve been out striking since Aug. 16.

The workers are striking with their union, the Communications Workers of America, but some said they want to get back and help folks with the outages.

One family near Caesar has been without landline phone service for weeks, and they say when they try to contact AT&T, they’re being told it’s because of the strike.

That family went out and bought a flip phone for the elderly couple who lives there. They told Faherty they’re frustrated with the outage and say it’s a safety concern for elderly folks in the area.

“We need that phone because that’s their lifeline, if they need to call 911 and the neighbors, they can’t do it,” said Nita Willis. “And we’re really upset over it but they keep saying, ‘Oh it’s not our fault.’ Yeah, it is their fault.”

Channel 9 has reached out to AT&T about the outage there, and they responded asking for more details. We’re also working to find out how the strike is impacting outages in the area.

>>Watch Channel 9 at 5 p.m. for the latest on this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group