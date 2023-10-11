Clover man pleads guilty in biggest fentanyl bust in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with the largest fentanyl seizure in York County history.

Last week, Javaris Latrey Johnson, of Clover, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

In October 2022, York County and federal drug agents seized more than 60 pounds of fentanyl from a mobile home near Lake Wylie, which federal indictments said was a secret drug lab.

Johnson faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison, according to the plea agreement signed by him and federal prosecutors. He also agreed to forfeit his Clover property to the federal government, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Charges are still pending for three other men believed to be involved in this case.

Each man was taken into custody following the raid on the home along Lake Wylie.

