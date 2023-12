CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night in east Charlotte, sources told Channel 9.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the Heatherwood Trace apartments on Paces Glen Avenue off Redmann Road.

The victim was male.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

